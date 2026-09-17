Gibraltar Netball names Performance Squad for 2026/27

Ahead of a tournament in Northern Ireland, details of which have not yet been made public, Gibraltar Netball has announced its Performance Squad for the 2026/27 season.

The squad is expected to provide players with what has been described as “the incredible opportunity to represent Gibraltar on the international stage”.

A mix of young and experienced players make up the Performance Squad, bringing together a variety of talents within Gibraltar netball.

From youngsters such as Emma Torres and Freya Artell to the likes of Amy Pozo, Joelle Moreno and Zainya Gillingwater, the list of players provides an exciting mix of talent across the court, helping to shape the future of Gibraltar netball.

The likes of Natasha Mena will be on display, alongside players such as Amy Pozo and Courtney Ferrer, the latter two shooters who have thrilled in recent years with their composure under the hoop.