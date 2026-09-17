Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Netball names Performance Squad for 2026/27

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2026

Ahead of a tournament in Northern Ireland, details of which have not yet been made public, Gibraltar Netball has announced its Performance Squad for the 2026/27 season.

The squad is expected to provide players with what has been described as “the incredible opportunity to represent Gibraltar on the international stage”.

A mix of young and experienced players make up the Performance Squad, bringing together a variety of talents within Gibraltar netball.

From youngsters such as Emma Torres and Freya Artell to the likes of Amy Pozo, Joelle Moreno and Zainya Gillingwater, the list of players provides an exciting mix of talent across the court, helping to shape the future of Gibraltar netball.

The likes of Natasha Mena will be on display, alongside players such as Amy Pozo and Courtney Ferrer, the latter two shooters who have thrilled in recent years with their composure under the hoop.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Brexit

‘Today it’s calm, but it’s relentless’, Llamas says of treaty rollout 

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

New Harbours units proposed for El Martillo multi-office complex

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Zrinjski too strong for Lincoln Red Imps youngsters

16th September 2026

Sports
Galliano to join Hewitt in PDC World Youth Championship

16th September 2026

Sports
Young squad announced for internationals

16th September 2026

Sports
InterGibraltar claim first futsal trophy of season

16th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026