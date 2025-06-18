Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar celebrates Bloomsday

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
18th June 2025

Gibraltar celebrated Bloomsday with a performance of Ulysses inspired original play by Rebecca Calderon ‘Molly is a Llanita’, in a packed event on Monday evening at the Molly Bloom statue in the Alameda Gardens.

Bloomsday, celebrated on June 16, is an international tribute to the life and work of Irish author James Joyce.

The day is named after Leopold Bloom, the central character in Joyce’s renowned novel Ulysses, and his wife Molly Bloom was born in Gibraltar.

The book has references to Gibraltar through her childhood memories, and Mrs Calderon’s play focuses on this aspect of the novel.

This event was organised by local writer Rebecca Calderon and Patrick Sacarello and opened with a lecture by Charlie Durante on James Joyce’s novel.

The lecture was followed by a performance of ‘Molly is a Llanita’ written by Mrs Calderon.

The production featured several authentic Irish voices from Gibraltar’s community and incorporated themes from Joyce’s Ulysses, including the character Leo De La Rosa portrayed by Christopher Ablitt set in a Dublin pub scene.

The cast included Ethan O'Reilly, played by Turlough O'Toole, a warm hearted but opinionated Irishman with strong ties to traditional values.

Mina Flaherty, played by Etain Gonzalez, an intelligent, outspoken young woman who bridges the gap between Irish and Llanito cultures. Mina is modern, witty, and unafraid to challenge expectations, representing a new wave of identity in Gibraltar.

Simon Yeats, played by Oliver Gottman, a dreamy, poetic figure who often gets lost in philosophical musings. Simon serves as a nod to the literary past, quoting poetry and pondering fate, history, and art. He provides a lyrical thread throughout the play.

Pat O'Casey, played by Killian Daly, a retired dockworker with a sharp tongue and a heart of gold. Pat tells the unvarnished truth and delivers many of the play’s funniest lines, while also grounding it in the working class realities of both Gibraltar and Ireland.

Martha Joyce, played by Barbara Durante, a dignified matriarch whose presence commands attention. Martha is a bridge to the past, carrying family stories and traditions. Her wisdom shapes the younger characters’ search for identity and meaning.

Leo De La Rosa, played by Christopher Ablitt, a reflective and quietly expressive character who echoes Leopold Bloom from Ulysses. Leo is a wanderer of both place and identity, navigating the intersections of Irish and Llanito heritage. His scenes especially those set in a Dublin pub underscore the play’s central themes of cultural fusion, memory, and belonging. Ablitt’s performance brings subtlety and depth to this emotionally rich role.

Lydia Cullen, played by Eyleen Gomez, a lesser known yet compelling character inspired by the female figures in Ulysses. Lydia is sharp tongued, witty, and emotionally complex a woman trying to make sense of love, disillusionment, and the chaos of modern Dublin life. Rooted in Joyce’s spirit yet wholly original, Lydia adds a vital female perspective to the play’s exploration of identity and fragmentation in a culturally entangled world.

After the play concluded, several attendees many dressed in Edwardian attire gathered at the Rock Hotel for an evening of literary readings.

Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes and local author Sonia Golt shared selected passages, accompanied by Irish songs performed on the piano by Stephen French.

Guests enjoyed Guinness, Irish whiskey, and a selection of nibbles.

Organisers are already planning next year’s Bloomsday celebration, which they said is set to become an annual tradition in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Treaty will offer new opportunities for Gib, but also a need to adapt

Tue 17th Jun, 2025

Local News

Agreement opens ‘huge and exciting potential’ for Gib airport

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Mixed reactions on Main Street as news of agreement breaks

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Political agreement is ‘new framework for coexistence’, but Spain’s sovereignty position unchanged - Albares

Wed 18th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Public engagement on UK-EU Treaty receives strong response

18th June 2025

Local News
Gib delegation attends first joint FATF-MONEYVAL Plenary in Strasbourg

18th June 2025

Local News
Dept of Education staff receive LGBTQ+ inclusivity and awareness training

18th June 2025

Local News
Plans announced to expand respite services for children and young adults with learning disabilities

18th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025