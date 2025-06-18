Gibraltar celebrates Bloomsday

Gibraltar celebrated Bloomsday with a performance of Ulysses inspired original play by Rebecca Calderon ‘Molly is a Llanita’, in a packed event on Monday evening at the Molly Bloom statue in the Alameda Gardens.

Bloomsday, celebrated on June 16, is an international tribute to the life and work of Irish author James Joyce.

The day is named after Leopold Bloom, the central character in Joyce’s renowned novel Ulysses, and his wife Molly Bloom was born in Gibraltar.

The book has references to Gibraltar through her childhood memories, and Mrs Calderon’s play focuses on this aspect of the novel.

This event was organised by local writer Rebecca Calderon and Patrick Sacarello and opened with a lecture by Charlie Durante on James Joyce’s novel.

The lecture was followed by a performance of ‘Molly is a Llanita’ written by Mrs Calderon.

The production featured several authentic Irish voices from Gibraltar’s community and incorporated themes from Joyce’s Ulysses, including the character Leo De La Rosa portrayed by Christopher Ablitt set in a Dublin pub scene.

The cast included Ethan O'Reilly, played by Turlough O'Toole, a warm hearted but opinionated Irishman with strong ties to traditional values.

Mina Flaherty, played by Etain Gonzalez, an intelligent, outspoken young woman who bridges the gap between Irish and Llanito cultures. Mina is modern, witty, and unafraid to challenge expectations, representing a new wave of identity in Gibraltar.

Simon Yeats, played by Oliver Gottman, a dreamy, poetic figure who often gets lost in philosophical musings. Simon serves as a nod to the literary past, quoting poetry and pondering fate, history, and art. He provides a lyrical thread throughout the play.

Pat O'Casey, played by Killian Daly, a retired dockworker with a sharp tongue and a heart of gold. Pat tells the unvarnished truth and delivers many of the play’s funniest lines, while also grounding it in the working class realities of both Gibraltar and Ireland.

Martha Joyce, played by Barbara Durante, a dignified matriarch whose presence commands attention. Martha is a bridge to the past, carrying family stories and traditions. Her wisdom shapes the younger characters’ search for identity and meaning.

Leo De La Rosa, played by Christopher Ablitt, a reflective and quietly expressive character who echoes Leopold Bloom from Ulysses. Leo is a wanderer of both place and identity, navigating the intersections of Irish and Llanito heritage. His scenes especially those set in a Dublin pub underscore the play’s central themes of cultural fusion, memory, and belonging. Ablitt’s performance brings subtlety and depth to this emotionally rich role.

Lydia Cullen, played by Eyleen Gomez, a lesser known yet compelling character inspired by the female figures in Ulysses. Lydia is sharp tongued, witty, and emotionally complex a woman trying to make sense of love, disillusionment, and the chaos of modern Dublin life. Rooted in Joyce’s spirit yet wholly original, Lydia adds a vital female perspective to the play’s exploration of identity and fragmentation in a culturally entangled world.

After the play concluded, several attendees many dressed in Edwardian attire gathered at the Rock Hotel for an evening of literary readings.

Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes and local author Sonia Golt shared selected passages, accompanied by Irish songs performed on the piano by Stephen French.

Guests enjoyed Guinness, Irish whiskey, and a selection of nibbles.

Organisers are already planning next year’s Bloomsday celebration, which they said is set to become an annual tradition in Gibraltar.