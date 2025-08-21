Gibraltar celebrates GCSE and Level 2 results

Bayside and Westside Schools and the Gibraltar College received their GCSE and Level 2 results on Thursday.

A total of 672 grades at levels 9, 8 and 7 were obtained from the two secondary schools, with 336 at Bayside and 336 at Westside.

Pupils achieved 3,110 grades from a possible 3,140, representing a pass rate of 99 per cent.

Headteachers from both Westside and Bayside schools highlighted the achievements of Year 11 pupils as they completed their first public examinations.

Headteacher of Bayside School Gaynor Lester said she was proud of the successes celebrated: “I am extremely proud of all our students’ achievements.”

“They worked hard, were very ably guided by their teachers, and their persistent efforts, especially during the immediate build-up to their exams when they participated in an intensive revision programme, have all paid dividends.”

“More importantly, the lessons that they have learnt from their efforts are valuable life lessons which will bode well for their future endeavours.”

Headteacher of Westside School Dr Sonia Lopez said: “This year group’s achievements are as diverse as they are: from the debates in classrooms and the laughter on the playground to the quiet determination in revision.”

“Today we celebrate not just their grades, but the futures and confidence they carry forward, thanks to the dedication of our staff and the steadfast support of their families every step of the way.”

The Gibraltar College also reported strong outcomes. Learners achieved 427 pass grades from a possible 498, reflecting an 86 per cent pass rate.

Principal Daniel Benrimoj said: “Today marks a significant milestone for learners across Gibraltar College. While GCSE and vocational results represent important achievements, we firmly believe they do not define the individual.”

“Learners are much more than the numbers or letters they receive on a page. What truly matters is how they embrace future opportunities, continue to invest in personal growth, and enjoy the journey of learning. The potential of each individual far exceeds what can be captured on a results sheet.”

Mr Benrimoj added: “Learners of all ages have received their results at the Gibraltar College today, highlighting the importance of inclusive and lifelong learning.”

“The College continues to deliver a strong and varied vocational curriculum, with core programmes in Health and Social Care, Engineering, Enterprise and Marketing, and Information Technology.”

“These pathways equip individuals with the academic knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in today’s evolving workforce.”

This year’s Year 11 students completed their Upper Primary years during the Covid-19 pandemic and transitioned into secondary school under lockdown restrictions and home learning. Their successful completion of GCSE and Level 2 courses was described as a testament to their resilience and determination, supported throughout by families and school staff.

This year also saw the second cohort of adult learners from the Care Agency achieve qualifications in Health and Social Care.

In addition, new vocational courses were certified for the first time, including the City and Guilds Level 2 Certificate in Design and Craft – Fashion Wear, delivered at both secondary schools, and the BTEC Level 1/2 Technical Award in Travel and Tourism at the Gibraltar College.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, said: “We applaud every learner for completing this important stage of their learning journey. We hope each young person has achieved the results they worked hard for and now stand prepared to embrace the next stage of their journey, whichever direction they choose to take.”

“To those who may not have secured the results they hoped for, remember this is just one milestone along the way.”

“Our dedicated school staff are here to support and guide you, and every challenge can be turned into an opportunity to grow and move forward.”

Ms Scott also thanked school staff: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated teachers and school staff whose tireless support has helped make these successes possible. Together, they remind us what can be achieved through hard work, perseverance, and belief in our young people.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “We are committed to creating meaningful learning opportunities for every young person, and our expanding offer of provision is a testament to this.”

“These results reflect the hard work, determination and progress of our learners. Supported by the dedication and expertise of staff across our three secondary settings, pupils have reached an important milestone - and their individual successes deserve to be celebrated.”

Dr Cortes added: “Today’s results highlight the strength, talent, and potential of our young people. We celebrate not only their achievements, but also the determination and resilience that made them possible.”

“Supported by their families and teachers, our young people are the future of our community and that future is bright.”