Gibraltar celebrates Pride with calls to protect progress

Hundreds of people gathered at Casemates Square on Saturday to celebrate Gibraltar Pride, with speakers reflecting on the progress made in LGBTQ+ rights while warning that those gains should not be taken for granted.

People dressed in rainbow colours joined others from across the community for the event, which celebrated inclusion and diversity before a march along Main Street carrying the Pride flag.

A highlight of the afternoon was the presentation of the Gibraltar Pride Award to GBC journalist Michael Beltran, who expressed surprise and gratitude after receiving the honour.

“This is just crazy,” he said.

Mr Beltran praised the work of the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee and reflected on how Pride had become an established part of Gibraltar's calendar.

“Because this is the fifth Pride and I never really thought we'd get something like this here.”

“You know, I've come to Casemates for so many years with my friends, some of whom are here, and we've gone to all these bars, had amazing times when we were younger, and never really felt unwelcomed in Gibraltar, but it never felt like there was a place. And to have a Pride like this for five years is pretty incredible.”

He also thanked the committee for organising events throughout the year.

“Gibraltar has always been very accepting. And that is really, really lovely to see,” he said.

“I've never won anything like this. And I'm so, so honoured to even be thought of in the same company as someone like Charlie, who I really, really appreciate and respect and who got this last year. So thank you so much.”

He became visibly emotional after organisers played a video featuring messages from his colleagues at GBC, who described their pride in him "for being authentically yourself, great guy, great colleague and the best friend."

Political leaders from Gibraltar's three parliamentary parties later addressed the crowd.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said this would be his last Pride Month as Chief Minister and reflected on the changes since 2011.

“You have kicked down doors since 2011 and we have been there to kick down doors together. The pride flag has flown over N6 Convent Place at the beginning and end of Pride Month every year since 2012.”

Mr Picardo warned that LGBTQ+ rights were coming under pressure in some parts of the world.

“It doesn't matter whether it's one leader or another as it might matter in other parties. The GSLP is always with you.”

“But I'll tell you more. I've been on this journey with you. So if there is ever a government, if there is ever a movement that is not with you, they will have to get through me first before they get to you.”

Reflecting on the past 15 years, he added:

“It's time to be proud. And one of the things that has made me proudest in the last 15 years is being with you. Thank you for sharing your journey with me.”

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, reaffirmed the GSD's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Today is a day of respect and to reaffirm our commitment to you in a united way as we do every year. I have been here, we have been here, the GSD, every single year to celebrate with you and we will continue to celebrate with you because we respect, we believe in a progressive Gibraltar.”

Mr Azopardi acknowledged the progress made in recent years.

“I am the first to acknowledge that we have come a long way in the last few years where we have broken down barriers that have existed in decades before where successive governments of whatever political colour have refused to break down those barriers.”

“I know those barriers have broken down in the last few years and I give you my commitment that a GSD government will continue to go forward and not back.”

Speaking on behalf of Together Gibraltar, Liana Peklivanas thanked the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee for its work throughout the year and paid tribute to campaigners who had advanced equality in Gibraltar.

“Until 1993, people could be punished simply for loving authentically. In 2014, civil partnerships became law and in 2016, Gibraltar legalised same-sex marriage. Those changes are not distant history.”

“Those are recent and they remind us of something important. Progress is possible, but it is never guaranteed. Every right we have today exists because of people before us willing to speak when it was unpopular, to stand firm when it was uncomfortable and to keep going when silence would have been easier.”

She encouraged continued efforts to ensure that everyone felt safe, respected and free to be themselves.

The chairperson of the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee, Paul Perez, thanked Gibraltar's political parties, volunteers and supporters for backing Pride throughout the year.

He also paid tribute to Mr Beltran for helping improve the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We have support, education, visibility, friendship and a community that grows stronger every single year. That spirit of community is reflected in those who choose to stand beside us.”

Mr Perez also highlighted concerns about setbacks affecting LGBTQ+ rights internationally.

“The past year alone we have seen rights rolled back or come under extreme pressure.”

“So LGBTQ plus rights are needed more now than ever before. This movement reminds me that progress is never guaranteed but neither is hope. When I was younger I could never have imagined standing here as chair of the LGBTQ plus committee.”

He ended with a message to members of the community.

“You are not invisible, you are not alone and you belong. When I look around I don't see just a crowd. I see a diverse family.”

Following the speeches, participants walked along Main Street carrying the Pride flag through the heart of Gibraltar as this year's Pride celebrations continued.