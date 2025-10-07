Gibraltar Chronicle named overall winner of Active Travel Month 2025

The Gibraltar Chronicle was named the overall winner of Active Travel Month 2025, following a month-long campaign that encouraged the community to replace short car journeys with walking, cycling and other modes of active travel.

The newspaper also won the award for top private company, with CROC named top sports club, GiBromptonians taking the award for top NGO, family or community club, and the Gibraltar Health Authority recognised as the top government department.

Among individual participants, Francis Martinez achieved first place, followed by Simon Gatenby in second, Monika Newbound in third, Darrell King in fourth and Andrew Bonfante in fifth.

The awards were presented by the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, and the Minister for the Environment, Dr Cortes.

The campaign, organised by OTWO, STAG and the World Netball Youth Club, saw 814 participants across 37 clubs log nearly 88,000 kilometres on the Strava app, the equivalent of circling the world 2.2 times.

The initiative raised £1,830, which will be shared equally between the Gibraltar Cardiac Association and the Gibraltar Diabetes Association. AMA was recognised as the campaign’s most supportive sponsor.

The Observatory, a new data company, and Asile Ltd also presented reports showcasing the impact of active travel on carbon emissions. All participating clubs will receive a breakdown of their total kilometres logged and carbon savings.

Event organiser Vanessa Byrne said: “We have two homes; our world and our body and an active lifestyle supports both.”

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, praised the campaign for promoting sustainable lifestyles and reaffirmed his commitment to improving infrastructure to make active travel more accessible.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, and Dr Cortes presented the awards during a closing event at the Mediterranean Rowing Club, where special guest Roxie helped draw the raffle winners.

Closing the event, Ms Byrne thanked all participants and partners.

“This year is just the beginning,” she said.