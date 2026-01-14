Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar College to offer Level 2 maths exam for private candidates

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
14th January 2026

The Gibraltar College will offer private candidates the opportunity to sit the TQUK Level 2 Functional Skills Mathematics exam in March and May 2026, providing an alternative Level 2 qualification to the GCSE Mathematics already available.

A pass in the Level 2 Functional Skills Mathematics qualification is widely considered equivalent to a GCSE Grade 4, broadly comparable to a C grade under the previous grading system, and is recognised as such by many employers and further education institutions. The exam consists of one two-hour paper, with a 30-minute non-calculator section and a 90-minute calculator section.

Registration is now open for the first sitting of the exam, which will take place on Friday, March 6, 2026. The registration window closes on Monday, February 2, 2026. The fee for the exam is £45 and registration is carried out via the Gibraltar College website at www.gibraltarcollege.org/examination/registration-forms-fees.

Further sittings will be available in May 2026, with registration to be completed through the same online link in due course. More information is available from the college on 200 71048 or by emailing exams@gibraltarcollege.org.

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Genelec employees protest after going unpaid for three months

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

UK/Spain News

Costa motorway tolls rise in 2026

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Police called to alleged dog attack in Harbour Views

Tue 30th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt will ‘of course’ back Gibraltar Rugby should Spain challenge admission to Rugby Europe 

14th January 2026

Local News
Gibraltar College urges former students to collect unclaimed certificates

14th January 2026

Local News
GSD and Govt clash over public funding of any potential legal challenge by CM to Openshaw’s findings 

14th January 2026

Local News
Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

14th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026