Gibraltar College to offer Level 2 maths exam for private candidates

The Gibraltar College will offer private candidates the opportunity to sit the TQUK Level 2 Functional Skills Mathematics exam in March and May 2026, providing an alternative Level 2 qualification to the GCSE Mathematics already available.

A pass in the Level 2 Functional Skills Mathematics qualification is widely considered equivalent to a GCSE Grade 4, broadly comparable to a C grade under the previous grading system, and is recognised as such by many employers and further education institutions. The exam consists of one two-hour paper, with a 30-minute non-calculator section and a 90-minute calculator section.

Registration is now open for the first sitting of the exam, which will take place on Friday, March 6, 2026. The registration window closes on Monday, February 2, 2026. The fee for the exam is £45 and registration is carried out via the Gibraltar College website at www.gibraltarcollege.org/examination/registration-forms-fees.

Further sittings will be available in May 2026, with registration to be completed through the same online link in due course. More information is available from the college on 200 71048 or by emailing exams@gibraltarcollege.org.