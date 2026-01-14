Gibraltar College urges former students to collect unclaimed certificates

The Gibraltar College has advised former students and candidates that any unclaimed certificates for qualifications gained before September 2015 will be destroyed if they are not collected by Friday, March 27. Records of all certificates destroyed will be kept.

Certificates can be collected in person from the Gibraltar College reception on weekdays between 9am and 3.30pm. Proof of identity, such as a passport or ID card, is required. A letter of authority is also needed if collecting a certificate on someone else’s behalf.

Certificates issued after September 2015 will continue to be retained at the college until further notice, although the public is encouraged to collect these following the same procedure.

The college can be contacted by email at enquiries@gibraltarcollege.org or by telephone on 200 71048.