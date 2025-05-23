Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd May, 2025

Features

Gibraltar comes together for Prostate Cancer Awareness

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2025

The Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Committee has thanked the public for their incredible support during a weekend dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the fight against prostate cancer.

Last Saturday, the Committee hosted a Prostate Cancer Awareness Day at the Piazza, where members of the public were invited to learn more about prostate cancer including its risks, signs, and the importance of early detection.

The team spent the day engaging with passers-by, offering leaflets, advice, and encouragement for men over the age of 50 or showing symptoms to take proactive steps for their health.
The Awareness Day was supported by music group The Uninvited.

The awareness efforts continued on Sunday, when The Dapper Riders Gibraltar rolled in with a powerful show of solidarity.

As part of a special event, The Dapper Riders donated the individual registration fees as well as other monies collected and sold limited-edition motorcycle patches and held a raffle, donating all proceeds to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

The charity said their generosity and community spirit were deeply felt and greatly appreciated.

The Committee thanked the dedicated ‘buddies’ who volunteered their time and energy across both days.

“Their presence made a huge difference,” the charity said.

“And to the wider Gibraltar community, your continued support is the driving force behind everything we do.”

“These events not only raise vital funds but also break the silence around prostate cancer, encouraging men to speak up, get checked, and stay informed.”

“Together, as a community, we are making a difference.”

