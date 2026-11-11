Quite a horror story unfolded on stage at Ince’s Hall some days ago.

I went to see the play adaptation of the 1962 Hollywood horror classic, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

The adaptation of the story was by Andrew Dark who also directed it for Theatre Makers.

The cast was led by Chloe Loddo as Blanche Hudson, a wheelchair-bound former actress sister tormented by her younger sibling Jane, played by Sylvana Felice.

Harry Kumar played Victor Buono, an out of work musician who comes to work for Jane, and two ladies both played double roles, with Elvira and Avery played by Laura Jane Macgregor, and Mrs Bates and Mrs Buono played by Pat Borda.

Complementing the five actors was a sparse and gloomy set with three red door frames and tables were two telephones, which presented the actors and the sound (Sam Smith) with repeated challenges.

Let me say that all these challenges were smoothly met and well executed, as were the light fades between scenes and various prop movements. Cues and movements were slick and a sign of well-rehearsed drama well executed.

The back screen projections were film clips in black and white and they served to properly contextualize the story, and with well-chosen dramatic music, brought to life the film’s signature song I’ve written a letter to Daddy, which was sung live to great effect.

This was a classic horror film uniquely adapted here for Halloween entertainment but, before I digress further, let’s check out the story.

Duelling sisters Blanche and Jane are now ageing in their decaying gothic Hollywood mansion. Blanche is a bygone star of the silver screen and ‘Baby Jane’ never really reached those dizzy heights.

A car accident has left Blanche in a wheelchair and Jane is her carer and bully who dishes out horrific punishments to her older sibling to quench a thirst for revenge on account of her older sister’s success.

The play explored their deadly sibling rivalry and obsessions, fuelled by the devastating effects of time, as madness takes over their lives and brings the play to a shocking climax.

The story has the most famous Hollywood twist of all time.

The sister who we had been pitying throughout the play, was not the ‘good’ sister at all. You will have to find the movie and stream it to learn the clever twist and ending.

Theatre Makers deserve much praise for taking on such an iconic classic without flinching at the challenges it presented.

With the help of some AI, a talented cast and a superb production team under the direction of Andrew Dark, we were able to relive some moments of madness and horror as befitted a Halloween week stage production.

Their next presentation will be Camelot the Pantomime coming in January.