Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Darts at BDO World Masters

By Stephen Ignacio
21st October 2019

A contingent of players from Gibraltar are on their way to Essex, UK to participate in the prestigious BDO / ONE80 / L-Style World Masters Championship as well as the World Professional Championships Play-offs. Justin Broton, Tony Dawkins. Dylan Duo, Keith Medhurst, Ethan Smith & Christian Tosso play in the Men’s category, Maxi Broton in the Ladies and Justin Hewitt & Sean Negrette in the Youth.

This tournament attracts top darts players from around the world. We wish them the best of luck. -GDA

