Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, represented Gibraltar at a meeting of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Political Council in London on Monday during this week’s Joint Ministerial Council (JMC).

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, is leading the five-strong Gibraltar delegation at the JMC between the United Kingdom Government and the UK Overseas Territories in London this week.

The JMC is the highest consultative forum between the UK and the Overseas Territories, with 10 sessions scheduled over the course of the conference covering a range of political, economic and social issues.

Discussions include constitutional reform and the wider political relationship between the UK and the Overseas Territories, as well as security, justice, health, business, artificial intelligence, the environment, finance and the economy.

Ten UK Ministers from different government departments are expected to attend, participating in discussions relating to their respective areas of responsibility.

The meeting will be co-chaired by the Minister for the Overseas Territories, Uma Kumaran, and the Premier of Bermuda, David Burt, in his capacity as President of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA).

The Gibraltar delegation will includes Dr Garcia, Ms Arias-Vasquez, the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, and the Minister for Financial Services, Nigel Feetham.

The Ministers will take part in different sessions throughout the week, with members of the delegation attending and leaving as required by the programme.

The UKOTA Political Council also met on Monday, with Gibraltar represented by Dr Garcia and Ms Arias-Vasquez.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Overseas Territories to coordinate their positions ahead of discussions with the UK Government.

Other items on the JMC programme include a session with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's Chief Economist, an overview of the UK-EU Summit and reflections on the recent Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

The programme will also include a reception at the Westminster Parliament hosted by the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and a lunch with the Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband.

Separate bilateral meetings are also scheduled between each Overseas Territory and Ms Kumaran.

The Gibraltar delegation will use its time in London to conduct additional official business alongside its participation in the JMC sessions.