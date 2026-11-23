A new school for children and young adults with supported educational needs offering education up to 21 years old will be built at Mid Harbour estate, with further plans announced for the expansion of St Anne’s and Notre Dame schools.

The plans were announced by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, alongside Director of Education Keri School and the Headteacher of St Martin’s School Priscilla Cruz, during a press conference at No.6 Convent Place.

The new school, which could open within three years, is expected to cater for the older aged pupils of St Martin’s School with their education now set to continue until they reach 21 years old, up from the 16 years old presently.

“We have children who reach the age of 16, and we struggle to find the right place for them…So the plan is now to keep the children in the education system all the way to the age of 21,” said Dr Cortes.

Due to increasing number of pupils attending St Martin’s School, it is expected that the cohort size will be 250 pupils by 2035.

The growth of St Martin’s School in recent years has been greater than forecasted.

In 2016 the number of students attending the old St Martin’s School was 24.

The present new school located on Europort Road currently caters for 142 pupils.

The predicted pupil number of 250 considers the present population of Gibraltar and does not include potential population increases that could arise from future or current developments.

The Government has responded to the increased demand since the new school was built and opened in 2021 by expanding provision at Marina Views and extending the existing St Martin’s building to accommodate additional pupils.

But further expansion was necessary.

“Every year we’ve got an increase, and our school doesn’t grow every year,” said Ms Scott.

The new building, she said, would provide capacity and learning environments designed around pupils’ needs.

The plan is for the two sites to serve different age groups, with one focused more on younger pupils and the new school designed for older children and young adults.

Ms Scott added that this arrangement could offer a supported transition, while giving older pupils a setting suited to their changing interests and aspirations.

The residents are set to get playground facilities, a sports field and landscaping around the proposed school, and the school’s facilities may also be available for community use after hours.

Dr Cortes did not disclose an estimated cost, explaining that the project would have to go through a tendering process first.

The new school would not just focus on traditional education provided by St Martin’s but will also have a hairdressing salon and facilities where pupils will learn new life skills.

Ms Cruz added the new school will include specialist areas, sports areas covered and outdoor areas to continue promoting sports and healthy living with performance arts also in mind.

“There'll be a hall with a stage area to build confidence in that communication to sing and dance, so that they are also able to perform for the families and the community,” she said.

“A cafeteria to develop a whole range of hospitality skills where families and the community can also access.”

“A hairdressing salon, a D&T workshop including woodwork so that they may also make things with a purpose, gardening areas, sensory gardens, and then of course, all the much-needed therapy rooms for our pupils, such as rebound therapy, sensory gyms, snoozelands, jungle gyms. So it's all very exciting.”

The new school will require planning approval and further consultation, and Dr Cortes said that the Government needs to primarily engage with teachers, the three education unions and the estate’s tenants’ association, and also invite public comments by email.

With this in mind, the designs published on Friday may change as stakeholders become involved.

Dr Cortes estimated that consultation and planning could take around six months, followed by about two years of construction, with the school potentially opening within three years.

He said the project would continue the Government’s programme of education investment, while providing for pupils whose needs cannot be met by mainstream settings.

He said that he would like to still be the Minister for Education when it does open, confirming he would put himself forward to the party to stand for election once again.

Ms Scott said that recruitment and staffing plans were already being developed in response to the growth in specialist provision, and she encouraged anyone thinking of joining the teaching profession to consider supported needs education.

Parking and drop off facilities for the new school will be handled at ground level and not on the podium.

With respect to the number of new developments and the expected increase in traffic in the Westside area, Dr Cortes said that there are proposals to “increase bus capacity by 300” with further details on this expected to be announced shortly.

In addition, there are plans to adjust traffic lights along Devil’s Tower Road to improve flow during school runs, while Ms Scott joined Dr Cortes in encouraging sustainable means of transport such as walking.

Looking forward to the future and catering an increasing population particularly in the east side, Dr Cortes said that new schools may be on the horizon.

He also acknowledged that the recently released plans for the Westside reclamation did not include a new school but that it could.

“We would have to, for example, redesign it in the way that instead of one of the residential blocks, perhaps you know reconfigure it and put in a school.”

“We're not sure yet,” he added.

St Anne’s and Notre Dame

Both Notre Dame and St Anne’s schools are set for major expansions to accommodate an anticipated increase in pupil numbers.

Dr Cortes said the expansions were intended to prepare Gibraltar’s education system for a potential increase in pupil numbers arising from housing developments, particularly in the north of Gibraltar.

Although pupil numbers at the two schools had fallen slightly in recent years, he said the Government expected that trend to reverse as new housing becomes occupied.

He pointed to Beachview Terraces, Hassan Centenary Terraces and future developments at the Eastside and Westside reclamations.

He also added that the Government believes a completely new lower and upper primary school could eventually be required in the north of Gibraltar.

But it was important to increase capacity at existing schools while longer-term plans were considered.

The two existing primary schools are to gain additional floors, classrooms and new facilities.

The expansion of St Anne’s could cater for 100 to 160 new pupils and at Notre Dame an extra 50. But, both Dr Cortes and Ms Scott stressed that it is not expected that they will reach this capacity.

“We don't want the school to grow in size because larger schools have their difficulties,” he said.

Instead, the Government wanted to ensure sufficient capacity was available should pupil numbers increase while plans for entirely new schools were developed.

At Notre Dame, an additional floor is planned with two new classrooms, a refurbished lunch hall and an enclosed sports hall.

The design also includes a rooftop playground, around 1,000 square metres of additional floor space, 800 square metres of external space and 1,100 square metres of green roofs incorporating solar panels.

Ms Scott said the extra facilities would provide dedicated areas for one-to-one support and for pupils who need space to regulate their emotions.

The proposed expansion at St Anne’s would add a floor containing eight classrooms, as well as a sensory room, an additional music room and a new hall.

Plans provide for about 1,300 square metres of internal learning space, 2,000 square metres of outdoor space and 900 square metres of green roof area.

The projects are being planned in response to anticipated demand, particularly as Gibraltar’s population grows. The additional capacity is intended to help future-proof the two schools as well as provide more suitable spaces for teaching and pupil support.

With these two schools being expanded the question that potentially both Governors Meadow and Bishop Fitzgerald needing the same was asked.

Dr Cortes said as both are newer schools that could potentially undergo similar expansions later but there are no immediate plans for this happen.

Dr Cortes also answered questions on the potential need to expand Westside and Bayside Schools.

He confirmed that when they were built they were built larger than needed and did not currently require immediate expansion. However, should they need to be expanded in the future the buildings were created in such a way that this would be possible.