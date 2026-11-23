Parliament passed legislation on Friday to put the Ministerial Code on a statutory footing, impose duties on public officials to avoid and manage conflicts of interest, and establish an independent commissioner to investigate alleged breaches.

The Public Service (Standards and Conflict of Interests) Bill 2026 was passed with the Government’s majority, with the Opposition voting against.

The debate on the legislation centred largely on whether Gibraltar should follow Canada’s lead in spelling out specific prohibitions in the legislation itself, as opposed to setting out principles.

The Bill is the Gibraltar Government’s main response to the first two recommendations in Sir Peter Openshaw’s report at the end of the McGrail Inquiry.

Sir Peter recommended that Gibraltar consider adopting legislation similar to Canada’s and give legal force to the principles of the Ministerial Code.

The legislation puts the seven Nolan Principles of public life into Gibraltar law for the first time, including openness, accountability, honesty, integrity, objectivity, selflessness and leadership.

Public officials will be required to act solely in the public interest and take all reasonable steps to avoid conflicts.

When a conflict arises, they must take all reasonable steps to resolve it in favour of the public interest.

That could include seeking advice, withdrawing from a decision or abstaining from a vote.

Public bodies will have to publish registers of officials’ personal interests and establish rules on accepting, registering and declaring gifts and hospitality.

They will also have to publish registers and records of official meetings, including who attended and in what capacity, the formal decisions taken and the actions assigned.

The legislation allows exemptions and redactions in the public interest.

The Governor will appoint the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life in consultation with the Specified Appointments Commission.

The commissioner will have statutory operational independence and can launch investigations on their own initiative or following a complaint.

The legislation also provides for whistleblower protection, a network of compliance officers and an annual report to Parliament.

The Government commissioned Daniel Greenberg, the UK Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, to draft the Bill in a private capacity.

Mr Greenberg had worked on Gibraltar legislation for more than a decade and had assisted the Canadian Parliament in its review of its own Act.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he was publishing a line-by-line comparison prepared by Mr Greenberg to explain the departures from the Canadian model and help guide the interpretation of Gibraltar’s legislation.

He also said he had asked Mr Greenberg to meet the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, during the consultation and that Mr Azopardi had declined.

Mr Azopardi told Parliament he had yet to see Mr Greenberg’s comparison and would examine it.

The GSD had carried out its own comparison, he said, and counted 23 of the Bill’s 46 sections as dealing with powers to make regulations, rules, model arrangements or guidance.

He called the Bill “toothless” and warned that it threatened to create “a creaking bureaucracy”.

“It threatens to allow a Wild West of conflicts of interest,” Mr Azopardi said.

He questioned whether the Bill clearly covered government-owned companies and asked where it restricted the award of public contracts or the jobs officials could take after leaving office.

“I am not suggesting that you take the Canadian bill and you carbon copy it,” Mr Azopardi said.

He argued that Gibraltar could adapt Canada’s more specific restrictions on preferential treatment, the use of insider information and outside employment.

Mr Picardo accused Mr Azopardi of attacking the Bill because it was “politically expedient in the few months before a general election” and said the Government had taken “the best possible advice in the world”.

In defending the Bill’s reliance on broad duties, Mr Picardo cited questions put to Mr Greenberg and other witnesses by a Canadian House of Commons committee reviewing the Canadian Act.

Canadian parliamentarians had asked whether detailed rules encouraged box-ticking and how broader ethical principles might work alongside them while preserving predictability and fairness.

“In Canada, they think they've gone too far the other way,” Mr Picardo said.

He argued that broad duties made it harder for officials to structure their conduct around narrowly defined prohibitions.

He said the Gibraltar legislation had greater force because it provided for criminal prosecution and preserved the role of the courts, comparing it to a Supreme Court of Canada ruling on a provision restricting judicial review under the Canadian Act.

An official accused of failing to comply with the Gibraltar legislation will have a statutory defence if they can show they took all reasonable steps to comply.

The commissioner will also be able to give advice and training, with enforcement options ranging from agreed corrective action and public reprimands to referral for prosecution.

Mr Azopardi questioned whether the rules would be brought into effect, pointing to the Anti-Corruption Authority legislation passed in 2023, which he said had yet to commence.

Mr Picardo said delays had followed the Government’s agreement to involve the Specified Appointments Commission in the appointment of the anti-corruption commissioner, adding that the commission had expressed reservations about taking on the role.