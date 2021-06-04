Gibraltar engages in Overseas Territories environment meeting

The Gibraltar Government recently took part in an online meeting with other British Overseas Territories to discuss the environment ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 26.

Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, was invited to attend the virtual meeting hosted by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the FCDO Minister responsible for Overseas Territories.

“The meeting, attended by Premiers or Environment Ministers from all the inhabited Overseas Territories, was an opportunity to discuss the forthcoming COP 26 that is due to be held in Glasgow in November,” a Government spokesman said.

“The Overseas Territories’ representation at COP 26, together with the different Territories’ action on Climate Change were discussed.”