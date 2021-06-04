Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar engages in Overseas Territories environment meeting

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2021

The Gibraltar Government recently took part in an online meeting with other British Overseas Territories to discuss the environment ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 26.

Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, was invited to attend the virtual meeting hosted by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the FCDO Minister responsible for Overseas Territories.

“The meeting, attended by Premiers or Environment Ministers from all the inhabited Overseas Territories, was an opportunity to discuss the forthcoming COP 26 that is due to be held in Glasgow in November,” a Government spokesman said.

“The Overseas Territories’ representation at COP 26, together with the different Territories’ action on Climate Change were discussed.”

 

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

With some public counters closed, Govt to open Customer Services Centre in Main Street

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Brexit and Covid-19 discussed at Port Advisory Council meeting

4th June 2021

Local News
Portugal added to Gibs ‘amber’ list

4th June 2021

Local News
Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

4th June 2021

Local News
Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

4th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021