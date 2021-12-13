Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar FA condemns appalling scenes at Lions v Europa Point match

By Stephen Ignacio
12th December 2021

The Gibraltar FA have this Sunday condemned the scenes seen at the end of the Lions Gibraltar versus Europa Point. Scenes which saw players and technical staff confronting each other as the match came to an end with the scenes not only caught on camera via Footters livestream but also widely disseminated in Gibraltar via social media.
In a strongly worded statement the Gibraltar FA said this evening, “ The Gibraltar FA condemns the appalling scenes of violence at the end of this afternoon’s National League match between Europa Point FC and Lions Gibraltar FC.
“A full investigation into today’s disgraceful incidents has been launched and disciplinary action will follow where required.
“There is simply no place for this type of behaviour in our game.”
Although the match was only attended by less than 100 spectators, the scenes have been viewed widely across Gibraltar as spectators captured the confrontations taking place directly in front of them. There were incidents both on and off the field.

