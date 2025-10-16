Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians 2026 to take place in February

Archive image

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2025

The Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians 2026 will take place from February 1 to 7, with a wide range of competitive categories open to young performers.

Participants will be able to compete in piano, brass, woodwind, percussion, vocal and string classes.

Entries are invited across all age groups, Infant, Junior, Intermediate and Senior and performances may include solos, duets, ensembles or choirs. Competitive sections are included in each category, with trophies and medals to be awarded.

The festival will also see the return of the Rock and Pop Class, and the syllabus for 2026 is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday December 5, 2025.

An adjudicator from the British and International Federation of Festivals will provide all performers with impartial and constructive feedback. Certificates, medals and trophies will be awarded throughout the event.

The Gala Concert will take place on Saturday February 8 at the John Mackintosh Hall, where the adjudicator will select six local and six international performers to compete for the Local Young Musician of the Year and Best International Musician bursaries. The concert will also feature top school choirs and ensembles competing for additional awards.

Bursaries include:
• The Young Musician of the Year: £500
• Best International Musician: £250
• Most Promising Local Senior: £250
• Most Promising Local Intermediate: £250
• Most Promising Local Junior: £250
• Most Promising Local Infant: £100
• Most Promising Lower Primary School Choir: £150
• Best Local School Choir: £200
• Best Local Ensemble: £100

Trophies will also be awarded for the most promising instrumentalists across all major categories, as well as a £250 prize for Best Performance.

Further information, including the syllabus and entry forms, is available at www.gampa.gi or by contacting info@gampa.gi.

