Gibraltar FIU takes key Egmont policy role after Tanzania meetings

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) took part in the 26th annual Egmont Group Working and Regional Group Meetings in Arusha, Tanzania, last week, where its Head of Operations, Carl Ramagge, was selected as Chair of a key policy working group.

The meetings, hosted by the Tanzania Financial Intelligence Unit, brought together more than 400 representatives from Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), international partners, observers and guest organisations from across the world.

With 182 member FIUs, the Egmont Group provides a secure platform for the exchange of financial intelligence, knowledge and expertise aimed at strengthening the global fight against money laundering, related predicate offences and terrorist financing.

Throughout the week in Arusha, delegates held discussions on issues central to the effectiveness of FIUs, including safeguarding operational independence and autonomy, advancing technology and artificial intelligence, strengthening cross-regional responses to emerging threats such as cyber and environmental crime, and enhancing international cooperation and capacity building.

As part of the programme, GFIU was invited to present its sustainable outreach programme, Project Nexus, and supporting strategy to the Technical Assistance and Training Working Group, outlining Gibraltar’s approach to structured engagement, long-term capacity building and improving the effectiveness and quality of suspicious activity reporting.

GFIU also took part in the Europe II Regional Group meetings, contributing to discussions on shared regional risks, typologies and priorities.

A key outcome of the week was the selection of the GFIU’s Head of Operations, Mr Ramagge, as Chair of the Egmont Group’s Policy and Procedures Working Group (PPWG), following a nomination by GFIU.

The PPWG is one of the Egmont Group’s four core working groups and plays a central role in maintaining the organisation’s governance framework. It is responsible for developing, reviewing and maintaining Egmont policies and procedures, including matters relating to membership, compliance, secure information exchange standards and the protection of FIU operational independence.

The leadership of the PPWG is seen as important to maintaining trust and effectiveness across the global FIU network, and the appointment was highlighted by GFIU as reinforcing Gibraltar’s contribution to international efforts to combat economic crime.

The Director of the GFIU, Edgar Lopez, said: “Participation in the Egmont Group is central to GFIU’s work and to Gibraltar’s ability to contribute effectively to international cooperation. The selection of Mr Ramagge as Chair of the PPWG reflects a high level of recognition for the work that he has done within the Egmont Group over the last few years.”

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “Gibraltar’s active engagement and leadership within the Egmont Group demonstrates our continued commitment to robust AML and CFT standards and to playing a constructive role in the global financial intelligence community. I am delighted that Mr Ramagge has been selected as the Chair of this important working group.”