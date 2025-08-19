Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Forces community take on 24-hour swimathon for SSAFA

By Chronicle Staff
19th August 2025

Members of Gibraltar’s Armed Forces community began a 24-hour swimathon at HELM Pool on Tuesday to raise funds for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

The event runs from noon on Tuesday to noon Wednesday and includes teams from the Army, Royal Navy, RAF, Royal Gibraltar Regiment, LEC/UKBC and their families. Swimmers of all abilities are taking part, ranging from those completing a single length to others swimming throughout the event. A community barbecue will conclude the fundraiser.


SSAFA Gibraltar thanked those involved in organising the swimathon.

Alan Jones, Chair of SSAFA Gibraltar, said: “At SSAFA Gibraltar, we are humbled and inspired by the commitment of our Armed Forces community. The 24-hour swimathon is not only a fantastic fundraiser but also a true demonstration of what community spirit means on the Rock.”

“Our heartfelt thanks go especially to Petty Officer Gemma Ellis for leading this initiative, and to every swimmer taking part. The funds raised will go directly towards supporting service personnel, veterans, and their families here in Gibraltar.”

Donations can be made via the event JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/gibraltar24hrswimathon.

