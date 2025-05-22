Gibraltar Government expresses condolences on passing of Congressman Gerry Connolly

The Government of Gibraltar has expressed its condolences following the death of United States Congressman Gerry Connolly.

Congressman Connolly had a public service career spanning nearly 40 years and was regarded as a longstanding supporter of Gibraltar in the United States.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, who leads on the Gibraltar Government’s diplomatic relations with the United States, said: “I had the pleasure of meeting Mr Connolly on a number of occasions both in Washington and Gibraltar. He was a skilled diplomat who cared deeply about democracy and made public service his life’s work.”

“The thoughts of the Government and People of Gibraltar are with Mr Connolly’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”