Gibraltar Heritage Trust invites nominations for 2025–2026 Heritage Awards

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has opened nominations for its 2025–2026 Heritage Awards and announced changes to the awards process which will now be held every two years with the nomination period being continuously open to allow submission of projects on a rolling basis.

Launched in 1993, the Heritage Awards recognise the care and commitment shown by individuals, groups and organisations in preserving and promoting Gibraltar’s heritage.

“We are pleased to say that the quality of refurbishments and conservation work across Gibraltar has steadily risen over the decades. This is due the ever increasing awareness and valuing of our historic environment, but also to the tightening of the planning processes and improved standards of heritage monitoring,” said a statement from the Trust.

“As always, there is still a great deal to keep improving on and the Heritage Awards are a vehicle to encourage this. The Trust is keen to ensure that these awards continue to highlight, reward, and celebrate the broad spectrum of projects that reflect the pride and dedication to heritage within our community.”

The Trust stated that the new rolling nomination period will allow eligible projects to be submitted at any time, including immediately upon completion, rather than waiting for an annual submission window. All nominations will be considered as part of the biennial cycle, with the next award presentation taking place in 2026.

Supporting materials such as before and after photographs, videos, news articles or other illustrative documents are required to accompany nominations to assist with the judging process.

The award categories remain unchanged with the Junior Heritage Award: For projects by a school, youth group, or individual(s) under 16, Group Heritage Award: For companies, groups or developers, Individual Heritage Award: For projects undertaken by private individuals and Special Commendation: At the discretion of the Board of the Trust for outstanding contribution to the positive promotion of heritage.

The Trust clarified that ‘heritage’ is understood in its broadest sense.

“Eligible nominations may include the preservation or sensitive refurbishment of a building (exterior or interior), structure, monument, or historic garden; school projects, publications, events, research, works of art, tree protection, archival preservation, or the sustained efforts of individuals in safeguarding Gibraltar’s heritage,” said the statement.

Nominations are invited from developers, architects, engineers, contractors, landlords, property owners, schools, youth groups, organisations, businesses and private individuals.

Further details and nomination forms are available from the Trust’s office at the Main Guard, 13 John Mackintosh Square, during normal office hours, by email at exec@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi or online at www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi.