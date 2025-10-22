Gibraltar Hosts 12th UEFA Disciplinary Workshop

The 12th UEFA Disciplinary Workshop was held on 16 October in Gibraltar at the Sunborn Hotel.

The event brought together members of UEFA’s disciplinary bodies, ethics and disciplinary inspectors, and representatives of FIFA and Confederations for a full day of discussions on current disciplinary issues and legal developments related to jurisprudence of the disciplinary bodies over the last year.

The workshop opened with remarks from the President of the Gibraltar Football Association, Michael Llamas CMG KC, Dr. Thomas Partl, Chair of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB), Pedro Tomás, Chair of the Appeals Body (AB) and Dr. Jean-Samuel Leuba, Chief Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector (EDIs), as well as UEFA.

The agenda featured a series of expert-led sessions covering a wide range of topics, including selected jurisprudence of UEFA’s disciplinary bodies, the UEFA pyrotechnics working group addressing safety and regulatory challenges, and an update on CAS jurisprudence offering insights into recent arbitration cases. Presentations also covered the topics of competition law and European judicial authorities highlighting key legal precedents, as well as a panel discussion with FIFA and the AFC focused on global disciplinary practices and cooperation.

The workshop concluded with closing remarks from representatives of the disciplinary bodies and UEFA’s disciplinary unit, reinforcing the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing across football’s judicial bodies.

“This workshop is a cornerstone for fostering collaboration and deepening our shared understanding of disciplinary matters across football’s judicial landscape,” said Angelo Rigopoulos, UEFA’s Executive Director of Integrity & Regulatory. “It’s an opportunity to align on key challenges and ensure our practices evolve in step with the game.”

“This gathering offered a valuable opportunity for thoughtful discussion on a broad range of topics relevant to our disciplinary work,” said William McAuliffe, UEFA’s Head of Disciplinary. “It served as an important forum for exchanging perspectives and aligning with participants on the shared challenges we face in disciplinary matters.”

Gibraltar FA President, Michael Llamas CMG KC commented: “For Gibraltar, occasions such as this carry a special significance. As one of UEFA’s youngest and smallest member associations, every opportunity to welcome our colleagues from across Europe is a reminder of how far we have come since our admission in 2013. Hosting such a prestigious workshop is not only a source of pride, but also a reflection of our commitment to play our part in strengthening European football.”

The workshop not only served as a platform for legal and regulatory updates but also reinforced UEFA’s commitment to transparency, integrity and international cooperation in disciplinary matters.