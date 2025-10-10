Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

By John Bugeja, Right Worshipful Grand Inspector for Gibraltar

A landmark occasion was celebrated in Gibraltar last week, as brethren gathered to commemorate 300 years of Irish Freemasonry.

The event brought together distinguished Masons from across Europe, highlighting the strength and continuity of freemasonry over three centuries.

It was an honour and privilege to conduct the ceremony and lead the proceedings, during which the Most Worshipful Grand Master of Ireland, Richard Ensor, was presented with a specially commissioned model of the Rock.

The gift served as a symbolic gesture of the enduring strong link between Gibraltar and the Irish Constitution, as well as the steadfast values of strength and unity embodied in Freemasonry.

The gathering was enhanced by the attendance of several high-ranking representatives of other Constitutions, including the District Grand Masters of Gibraltar English Constitution, Right Worshipful Brother Derek R. Tilbury; the District Grand Master of Gibraltar and the Western Mediterranean Scottish Constitution Right Worshipful Brother Paul Villalta; the Grand Inspector of the group of Lodges in Portugal Very Worshipful Brother Pierro Caeiro; the Deputy Grand Master of Spain Right Worshipful Brother Shaun Parsons Herera; the Provincial Grand Master of Andalucía Right Worshipful Brother Antonio Palaez Rovira, accompanied by Very Worshipful Brother Michael Brown.

Their presence reflected the spirit of international fellowship and mutual respect that lies at the heart of Freemasonry.

The tercentenary celebrations were marked not only by formal ceremony but also by moments of reflection and fraternity, as brethren looked back on three centuries of Irish Masonic tradition, service, and brotherhood in Gibraltar under the Irish Constitution.

The event also looked forward with optimism, with the reminder that Calpe Lodge Gibraltar will celebrate its own 200th anniversary of Freemasonry in 2026, another historic milestone that promises to unite brethren in celebration once more.