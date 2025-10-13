Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar hosts UK and Ireland drinking water regulators meeting

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2025

Gibraltar has hosted the latest meeting of the UK and Republic of Ireland Drinking Water Regulators at the Rock Hotel, bringing together representatives from several jurisdictions to discuss matters related to potable water supply.

The Environmental Agency, which serves as Gibraltar’s drinking water regulator on behalf of the Government, regularly participates in these forums alongside officials from England and Wales’ Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Ireland’s Environmental Protection Agency, Guernsey’s Office of Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Scottish Government’s Drinking Water Quality Division.

The meeting provided an opportunity for regulators to exchange insights on legislation, enforcement, research and operational issues. These discussions help ensure Gibraltar remains aligned with British and international standards and stays up to date with emerging guidance and best practices.

The Minister for Environment, Sustainability, and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, welcomed the delegates and thanked them for their collaboration and ongoing engagement with Gibraltar.

Dr Cortes highlighted the importance of drinking water regulation for public health and environmental protection, particularly in light of infrastructure developments and post-Brexit challenges. He also praised the work of the Environmental Agency’s Chief Environmental Health Officer, Christopher Segovia, and Senior Environmental Health Officer, Ilan Williamson, for their role in representing Gibraltar’s regulatory interests.

Dr Cortes said: “These meetings are more than technical exchanges.”

“They are a testament to our shared commitment to safeguarding one of our most essential resources.”

“I encourage all participants to continue this valuable dialogue and collaboration.”

