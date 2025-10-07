Gibraltar ‘in our DNA’ says Patel, as Tories pledge continued support

The Conservative Party will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with Gibraltar as it embarks on a new relationship with the European Union, Dame Priti Patel, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, told the Gibraltar reception at the Tory party conference on Sunday night.

Addressing guests at the event including MPS, peers and former ministers, Dame Priti said Gibraltar was “in our DNA” that this would not change whether the Conservatives were in Government or Opposition.

“We have a long-standing partnership rooted in shared values and mutual commitment,” she said.

“And as a Conservative family, let me be crystal clear: every square inch of Gibraltar is British. Let me repeat that. Every square inch of Gibraltar is British.”

“That has always been the will of the Gibraltan [sic] people, and Conservatives will never, ever compromise Gibraltar’s sovereignty.”

Dame Priti reflected on 300 years of shared history between Gibraltar and the UK, including the Rock’s role during period of conflict.

That bond was as important today as it has been in the past, “particularly so when we live in such an age of global insecurity and instability”.

She praised too Gibraltar’s entrepreneurial spirit and the dynamism of its economy, which she described as “a miracle…during these challenging economic times”.

“The people of Gibraltar have every reason to be proud of what they have built and the Conservatives will always be there supporting you to achieve those goals,” she said.

And she added: “London should treasure the way in which you conduct business and stand up for yourselves with such integrity and strength.”

As for the treaty negotiation, “…it is all about practical solutions to technical issues, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with you through it all.”

“We are family. We stand tall together. We rise and fall together, because your success is our collective success,” she said.

Earlier, the reception heard from Dr Joseph Garcia, the Deputy Chief Minister, who also spoke of the bond between the Tories and Gibraltar.

“You have long supported our right to remain British,” he told guests.

“You have joined us in rejecting Spain’s claim to our sovereignty. You have defended the right of the people of Gibraltar to determine their own future, because that is what democracy means.”

“It was a Conservative Government that enabled Gibraltar to participate in the 2016 referendum, the only Overseas Territory included in the vote.”

“And it was also a Conservative Government that laid the foundations and agreed the framework for our future relationship with the European Union.”

“We did so hand in hand, working closely in partnership.”

Dr Garcia also reflected on the Rock’s military role in past conflicts and in the current global context.

He recalled, for example, that Gibraltar was the first territory in the world to enforce sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, including the arrest and sale of a superyacht owned by a sanctioned individual.

“To this day, Gibraltar remains an important factor in the defence and security interests of the United Kingdom, and that is a badge we wear with pride because that is who we are,” Dr Garcia said.

The people of Gibraltar are as proudly pro-British today as they have ever been, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that the practical arrangements with the EU “will have no bearing” on Gibraltar’s British sovereignty, and that the Rock’s place in the UK family of nations “remains unshakeable and unbreakable”.

“As we look ahead to new challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world, rest assured. Gibraltar is British, and with the backing of those of you in this room, it always will be,” he added.