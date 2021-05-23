Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 23rd May, 2021

Gibraltar International Dance Festival judge and line-up announced

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2021

The Gibraltar International Dance Festival organised unveiled Danielle Drayton is this year’s international adjudicator travelling from the UK for the 19th edition of the festival.

Ms Drayton trained at The Sandra Needham School of Dance and went on to study and graduate from Leeds Dance College gaining a diploma in dance and musical theatre as well as her teaching qualifications. She has worked professionally in musical theatre, TV and Film, cruise ships and dance tours in the UK, Europe, America, and Asia.

Ms Drayton is an established choreographer in theatre, TV and the commercial sector as well as a guest teacher for various schools and colleges in the UK. She runs her own production company – Blue Fish Entertainments which produces entertainment for large scale events, TV, Film and theatre productions both in the UK and internationally.

Ms Drayton is honoured to be a dance adjudicator for the British and International Federation of Festivals and an All-England Adjudicator.

“She is thrilled to be adjudicating at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival,” organisers said.

The 19th Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be held between June 3 to 5 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

The festival is one of the three cultural pilot events approved by the Director of Public Health.

Over 130 dancers from Gibraltar and Spain will be taking part in seven sessions of dance.

On June 3, at 7pm there will be mini kids solos and contemporary solos followed at 9pm by classical solos, hip hop trios, and show dance and acro solos.

On June 4, at 7pm there will be mini kids groups, flamenco solos and jazz solos followed at 9pm by contemporary improvisations and duets.

On June 5, at 7.30pm the gala show will be held.

