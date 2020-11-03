Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar joins Global Blockchain Business Council

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2020

The Government of Gibraltar has joined the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), the leading industry association for the blockchain technology industry.

The Gibraltar Government will join the GBBC as an observer member, giving it a seat alongside blockchain innovators, businesses and financial institutions.

The GBBC was conceived on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island and launched in 2017 in Davos, Switzerland.

The Swiss-based non-profit organisation brings together innovators and thought-leaders from over 50 countries to further adoption of blockchain technology by engaging and educating regulators, business leaders, and lawmakers.

The GBBC believes in blockchain technology’s ability to create more “secure, equitable, and functional” societies around the globe.

“The GBBC is committed to developing the next trillion dollar industry through education, advocacy, and partnership,” said Albert Isola, the Minister for Digital and Financial Services.

“GBBC’s vision to further the adoption of blockchain technology through engaging and educating enterprises and regulators is totally aligned with our own mission and we are delighted to stand alongside this prestigious organisation where we can collaborate and work together with some of the best innovators and thought-leaders in this sector to help us achieve this common goal.”

Sandra Ro, the chief executive of GBBC, said: “The Global Blockchain Business Council welcomes the Government of Gibraltar into our global network as a GBBC Observing Member.”

“We look forward to highlighting the important digital assets and blockchain technology work and innovation from Gibraltar as we advance global collaboration, adoption, and opportunities.”

The news is the latest in a string of high-profile announcements for the Government of Gibraltar, which earlier this year announced it had joined INATBA, a group of international blockchain industry players at an EU-level and continues to work in expanding its reach internationally.

