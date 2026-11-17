Two entrepreneurs with strong personal ties to Gibraltar and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment have won a national business award for their women's health venture, Replenish.

Laura Milward, who is from Gibraltar, and Laura Moore were named Start-Up of the Year at the 2026 Heropreneurs Awards, held at The Shard in London.

Both women have connections to the Regiment through their husbands. Ms Milward's husband is an officer in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, while Ms Moore's husband, Colonel Matt Moore, previously commanded it.

More than 70 businesses were nominated for the awards, which recognise entrepreneurial achievement within the Armed Forces community. The event was organised by the Forces Employment Charity, with support from organisations including Goldman Sachs, Warwick Business School and Barclays Eagle Labs.

The two women first met in Gibraltar while their husbands were serving with the Regiment. Their friendship eventually developed into a business partnership.

For Ms Milward, Gibraltar also holds personal significance. She was pregnant and gave birth to her daughter on the Rock, receiving maternity care through the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA).

"Gibraltar is home to me, so receiving this recognition for a business partnership that began on the Rock is particularly special,” Ms Milward said.

"I was also fortunate enough to experience pregnancy and give birth to my daughter here, and I will never forget the kindness and compassionate care I received through the Gibraltar Health Authority. It's something I've always felt incredibly grateful for.

"What started as a friendship and a shared idea has grown into a business with a real sense of purpose. We wanted to create something thoughtful for women experiencing pregnancy sickness, an experience that can have a profound impact on everyday life but is still too often underestimated.

"To win this award, particularly given our families' connections to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, means a great deal to us both."

Their company, ElectroVitality Ltd, developed Replenish, a UK-developed concentrated electrolyte and vitamin supplement designed specifically for women experiencing pregnancy sickness, including those affected by Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG).

The idea was inspired by first-hand experience of severe pregnancy sickness and a desire to develop a product that took account of the particular challenges women can face during this time.

Ms Moore said their shared experiences of military family life had helped bring them together.

“Our friendship began in Gibraltar, and our shared experiences of military family life brought us together,” she said.

“To now be building a business focused on women's health and receiving this recognition is incredibly special.”

"We're proud of what we've achieved, but we're also very aware that this is just the beginning."

Replenish is supplied in individual 28ml sachets containing electrolytes and vitamins. The small-volume format was designed with the needs and tolerances of women experiencing pregnancy sickness in mind, particularly those who may find larger volumes of liquid, tablets or strong flavours difficult to manage.

The Start-Up Business of the Year Award was sponsored by Barclays Military and Veterans Outreach and Barclays Eagle Labs. It was presented by Nandu Patel.

Alongside their engraved award, the founders will receive 12 hours of professional business mentoring through Barclays Eagle Labs to support the next stage of the company's development.