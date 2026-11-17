The late Bishop Emeritus Charles Caruana has been commemorated with the unveiling of two portraits recognising the posthumous award of Poland’s Knighthood of Merit.

The ceremony took place on October 1, marking the 16th anniversary of Bishop Caruana’s death in 2010.

To commemorate the occasion, Bishop Charles Azzopardi celebrated a special Mass of thanksgiving in his honour, followed by the unveiling ceremony at the Chapel of Our Lady of Europe.

The portraits commemorate the Polish honour awarded to Bishop Caruana by the then President of Poland in recognition of his contribution to Polish people in Gibraltar and his efforts to preserve the memory of Polish Second World War General Władysław Sikorski.

Bishop Caruana had played a significant role in promoting the installation of a memorial to General Sikorski at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned. He also designed the large memorial to the Polish general which stands at Europa Point.

The late bishop’s burial niche is also located in the Chapel of Our Lady of Europe, where the new memorial has been installed alongside the memorial to General Sikorski.

The Polish honour also recognised Bishop Caruana’s assistance to numerous Polish citizens who arrived in Gibraltar in difficult circumstances over the years.

He helped many of them by providing food, accommodation and, in some cases, financial assistance.

Bishop Azzopardi proposed the location for the new memorial and suggested that the unveiling should be carried out by Bishop Caruana’s brother, Joe Caruana, and his niece, Gerry Watkins.

On behalf of the Caruana family, thanks were expressed to Bishop Azzopardi, the Cathedral clergy and Anthony Lombard, former honorary consul of the Republic of Poland in Gibraltar, who spearheaded the campaign for the late bishop to receive the Polish Knighthood of Merit.

The family also thanked those who attended the Mass and ceremony, as well as those who sent their good wishes and congratulations.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this article referred to Anthony Lombard as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland. Mr Lombard, who spearheaded the campaign for the late Bishop to receive the Polish Knighthood of Merit, is a former Honorary Consul of Poland but is not currently in the role, and the article has been corrected.