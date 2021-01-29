Gibraltar men’s senior hockey to play in August in Portugal
International Hockey Gibraltar men’s senior national team, presently led by head coach Christian Zammitt, will be looking towards August for their EuroHockey Championship Men’s Championship III Tournament matches. The matches, which will be played between August 1 and 7 in Lousada Portugal will see Gibraltar play against Belarus and Turkey. The dates for the tournaments...
