Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Gibraltar NASUWT welcomes creation of 49 new permanent teaching posts

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2025

Gibraltar NASUWT has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Education and Environment, Dr John Cortes, regarding the creation of 49 new permanent teaching posts in Gibraltar this year.

The announcement was made during the latest round of budget talks and follows ongoing engagement between Gibraltar NASUWT and the Government of Gibraltar on workforce development in education.

Gibraltar NASUWT stated that the decision represents a positive step towards strengthening the teaching profession and supports efforts to secure permanent roles for young teachers. The union noted that the creation of these posts will contribute to continuity in classrooms and provide greater stability for professionals in the sector.

Dr Cortes confirmed that the initiative aligns with an ongoing consultation with Gibraltar NASUWT concerning the development of a new policy for supply workers, which aims to protect terms and conditions for union members.

Gibraltar NASUWT expressed its commitment to continued collaboration with the Government of Gibraltar to ensure teaching remains a respected and sustainable career.

