Thu 15th May, 2025

Gibraltar National Archives receives new photo stand through donation

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2025

The Gibraltar National Archives (GNA) has acquired a specialised archival photo stand, thanks to a donation from the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society.

The R1 Copy Stand, produced by German manufacturer Kaiser Fototechnik, will allow researchers and visitors to capture photographic documentation using smartphones and cameras. The new equipment aims to improve public access to archival materials.

Archivist Gerard Wood welcomed the addition and highlighted that the GNA adheres to British Archival Standards.

Mr Wood said: “Thank you for your unwavering dedication to our shared heritage.”

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar National Archives, noting that the continued support from the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society plays a vital role in preserving and celebrating Gibraltar’s history.

