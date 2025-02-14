Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar National Mint participates in Berlin World Money Show

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2025

The Gibraltar National Mint had a successful participation in the Berlin World Money Show, launching new coinage featuring King Charles III, including Gibraltar’s first 12-sided £1 coin, which saw high demand among collectors.

In a statement from the Government, it said that the Gibraltar National Mint had another very successful participation in this year’s Berlin world money show.

The Royal Mint did not participate this year, so the Gibraltar Mint and Tower Mint stalls were the only participants marketing sterling coins and currency notes at the show.

As has been the case in previous years, there was great interest in the Gibraltar coinage from individual collectors and retailers that attend the money show, the statement added.

Sir Joe Bossano addressed the Media Forum for the Organisation as the Minister responsible for the National Mint in a twenty-minute presentation of the Gibraltar coinage and the new issues for this year.

The new circulating coins with the effigy of our Sovereign His Majesty King Charles III was launched and in great demand and sold in Mint and circulated coins packets and in the limited-edition commemorative package which had the pound coin with a special mark that is limited to three hundred coins Minted only.

This is the first time Gibraltar has issued a twelve-sided coin following its introduction previously in UK coinage.

“Given the very successful results this year it is intended that there will be a bigger involvement and more supplies of coinage in the next Berlin world money show in February 2026 which will be taking place in a newly created state of the art building replacing the current venue,” said the statement.

Following its exclusive first release as an uncirculated coin at the World Money Fair in Berlin, the 2024 12-sided £1 circulated coins will be available in limited-edition collector currency packs and other special editions from April 2025 in Gibraltar.

