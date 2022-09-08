Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar nominated as finalist in UK travel awards

Photo by Johnny Bugeja. A Barbary macaque on the Rock of Gibraltar.

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2022

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has been voted a finalist by travel agent readers in the Star Cultural Tourism Destination category of the Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2022.

Now in its 25th year, the Star Awards are widely recognised in the UK travel industry and serve to reward and celebrate excellence by acknowledging those suppliers that have flourished in the post COVID-19 months, providing the best products and services to travel agents nationwide.

Alongside other nominees including Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, South Africa and Thailand, No.6 Convent Place said recognition for Gibraltar was “a valued accolade” as the awards are
decided exclusively by high street, online and home-based travel agent readers and users.

The outright winners will be revealed on Monday October 31.

“I’m delighted for Gibraltar to have been recognised by the industry for such a well-established awards event,” said Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Tourism.

“Gibraltar is amongst an impressive list of destinations far bigger than our own, but as we know and market, we offer a unique diverse heritage and culture to equal that of any destination.”

“This, once again, demonstrates the importance of pushing the Gibraltar brand abroad, making sure we are visible amongst other destinations in this extremely competitive environment.”

