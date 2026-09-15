Gibraltar Padel faced defeat against Mexico and Sweden
Having qualified for the next phase of the FIP Senior World Cup, the Gibraltar men's team were to face Mexico in their first group match on Monday.
A 5-0 result was to see them suffer their first defeat, with Gibraltar next facing Finland.
In the women's division, automatically qualifying for the group stage due to the number of nations competing, Gibraltar faced Sweden first, recording a defeat in their opening match.
They next play Australia today, Tuesday.