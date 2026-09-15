Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Padel faced defeat against Mexico and Sweden

By Stephen Ignacio
15th September 2026

Having qualified for the next phase of the FIP Senior World Cup, the Gibraltar men's team were to face Mexico in their first group match on Monday.

A 5-0 result was to see them suffer their first defeat, with Gibraltar next facing Finland.

In the women's division, automatically qualifying for the group stage due to the number of nations competing, Gibraltar faced Sweden first, recording a defeat in their opening match.

They next play Australia today, Tuesday.

Most Read

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Brexit

‘Today it’s calm, but it’s relentless’, Llamas says of treaty rollout 

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

GHA seeks permission for temporary ambulance service building

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Brexit

Nine countries delay full EES checks amid technical problems – report

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U15 draw against host San Marino u15 in UEFA Development tournament

15th September 2026

Sports
Mons Calpe force draw against Lincoln Red Imps

15th September 2026

Sports
Magpies jump to lead table

15th September 2026

Sports
Saints take three crucial points against Europa’s challenge

15th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026