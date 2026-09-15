Mons Calpe force draw against Lincoln Red Imps

Mons Calpe's start to the season might have been somewhat below expectations, yet on Sunday they proved themselves to be the same headache for the top clubs as in recent years.

Their record in recent years has already had an impact on the league title. Notably, their defeat of St Joseph last season was to be the precursor to the Blues losing the title and providing Lincoln with the boost required to take the title.

It was not to take long before they added another chapter to their long history of taking points away from the big two in the league.

Lincoln Red Imps, for the first time this season, lined up with four Gibraltar Eligible Players in their starting eleven. From the start, Lincoln tried to impose their composed and disciplined pace, keeping possession. However, Mons Calpe showed from the first minute that they were not going to allow themselves to be penned into their half, applying high pressure and keeping Lincoln from going too far into Mons Calpe's half.

Although controlling possession and creating various opportunities, Lincoln Red Imps were struck in the 15th minute. A foul by Torilla close to the halfway line saw Mons Calpe add pressure on Lincoln's penalty area. Hankins was to make two good blocks before the ball fell at Diaz's feet. The Mons Calpe player, with his side's first real chance, finished well, striking into the top corner and away from the keeper's reach.

Lincoln Red Imps piled on the pressure. However, with the security of a one-goal lead, Mons Calpe were content to keep their formation, closing down the space and maintaining tight control at the back, leaving the league champions with little room to play through.

Mons Calpe produced very little in the way of offensive play, sticking to their defensive roles.

Although dominating possession, Lincoln were unable to break Mons Calpe's defence, with the league champions going into the half-time break still trailing.

Lincoln started the second half dominating possession once again. Although initially frustrated, a momentary lapse in defence allowed Mula space to pick his spot from beyond the penalty area, with a low-driven shot beating Polish keeper Oleksiewicz. Lincoln had levelled the score.

This forced Mons Calpe to try to go on the offensive, opening up some space.

However, Lincoln's defence, alert to the dangers, was quick to respond and regain possession.

It was an intense half-hour of play as both teams searched for the winner. Mons Calpe, already knowing they could force two points away from Lincoln, were more inclined to protect the scoreline and absorb the pressure.

Again, Mons Calpe proved they were more than willing to take on the challenge as they sought a return to European football.

Disciplined in their roles, Mons Calpe held on for the draw, forcing the first two points away from the league champions. The match also saw tensions increase as it entered its latter stages.

It was not until the 82nd minute that Toledano stepped onto the field in what would be his first match against his former club. The former Mons Calpe forward was unable to find the net.