Gibraltar philately featured at Spanish Royal Academy session in Madrid

The academic session of the Spanish Royal Academy of Philately, the Real Academia Hispánica de Filatelia e Historia Postal, held on Saturday in Madrid, included a talk by Richard Garcia on the use of Spanish stamps in Gibraltar between 1850 and 1875.

Mr Garcia explained that this period started with the issue of the first Spanish stamps in 1850 and ended on 1 January 1876, when the use of Spanish stamps in Gibraltar ceased as Gibraltar entered the General Postal Union, later the Universal Postal Union.

The talk was well received by members of the Royal Academy.