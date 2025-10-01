Gibraltar poets take part in Patras World Poetry Festival 

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, supported Gabriel Moreno and Jonathan Teuma’s participation in the 8th Patras World Poetry Festival.

The festival, held in Greece, featured over 80 participants from 23 countries. It included a diverse programme of outdoor readings, performances and discussions, with the aim of promoting poetry as a language of connection during uncertain times.

Mr Moreno and Mr Teuma represented Gibraltar by showcasing Llanito poetical expression through performance poetry, spoken word and song. They also took part in literary conversations and round table discussions, which explored the role of poetry in the 21st century and its intersection with global, political and social issues.

Their performances in Llanito, Spanish and English were met with interest and enthusiasm.

Reflecting on their experience, they noted the camaraderie shared with fellow poets.

In a statement they said: “The most inspiring factor was experiencing the camaraderie between poets from Argentina to Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Norway and Azerbaijan reflecting, curiosity, respect and mutual admiration.”

“This form of connection in times of division will remain in our system as a utopian vision of togetherness and a beacon of hope for the future.”

Gibraltar Cultural Services also announced that Dr Tassos Pagiaslis, one of the organisers of the Patras World Poetry Festival, will participate in a poetry panel during the 2025 Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival.

The event will take place on Wednesday November 12 at 5.30pm at the John Mackintosh Hall. Tickets will be available from buytickets.gi from October 1.