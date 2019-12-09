Gibraltar Port Authority attends the eight annual Mediterranean bunker fuel conference in Athens

The Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended the eight Annual Mediterranean Bunker Fuel Conference held in Athens and John Ghio, deputy captain of the Port, gave presentation.

The conference focused on how well prepared the supply chain was for the 2020 Sulphur Cap and what the potential ramifications were for the shipping industry.

Mr Ghio presentated to over 100 of Europe’s bunker industry specialists and other marine fuel industry organisations on enforcement, focusing on the readiness of the Port Authority and what measures had been put in place to put Gibraltar on a proactive footing with the implementation date fast approaching.

He also took the opportunity to meet with the Port’s partners based in Athens along with local shipping agents Astralship Corporation Ltd and Maritime (Gibraltar) Limited.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and captain of the Port was delighted to note the positive interest about Gibraltar Port from conference attendees as well as the excellent feedback from its partners based in Athens.

Gilbert Licudi, minister for the port, added that events such as these provided many opportunities to talk about Gibraltar and how it continued in its efforts to remain a centre of maritime excellence and, on some fronts, a leader in meeting some of the challenges faced by the maritime industry.