Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Red Cross launches appeal for Jamaica

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2025

The Gibraltar Red Cross has launched an appeal to support communities in Jamaica and the Caribbean affected by Hurricane Melissa, a category five storm that caused widespread devastation at the end of October.

The local branch is joining the international Red Cross movement in raising funds for humanitarian relief efforts. Specialist volunteers from the British Red Cross have been deployed to assist on the ground in Jamaica.

“Gibraltar and Jamaica enjoy significant historical and cultural links, which were cemented with the twinning of Gibraltar with Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, in 2018” said local Red Cross Chair, Tim Bristow.

“This relationship goes back in time, primarily to when Jamaica provided an important home and safety to over one thousand evacuated Gibraltarian families during the Second World War. We are confident that the local community will step up to donate generously to this Jamaica appeal, as it has for other Red Cross campaigns over the years.”

“Whilst humanitarian support is being provided right now in Jamaica the need for assistance will go on as it will take a long time to fully rebuild their stricken communities and destroyed infrastructure.”

Donations can be made by bank transfer to the Gibraltar Red Cross account number 01569002 at Gibraltar International Bank (sort code 60-83-14), marked ‘Jamaica appeal’. Cash donations can also be made at collection tins located in the City Hall and John Mackintosh Hall reception areas.

The announcement of the appeal coincides with the Gibraltar Red Cross annual general meeting, held at the Convent ballroom on Wednesday November 13 at 6.30pm for a 7.15pm start. The event is hosted by Lady Bathurst, President of the Gibraltar branch of the British Red Cross.

Mr Bristow said: “Whilst being an opportunity to raise monies for the Jamaican appeal, the annual general meeting is also about garnering support for Red Cross activities locally.”

“The Red Cross is a key player in the local community providing hundreds of mobility aids, such as wheelchairs and walking aids, without hire charges and only seeking donations where affordable.”

“In addition, we provide free transportation in a Red Cross vehicle (under the guidance of Gibraltar Health Authority specialists) for certain folk with impaired mobility attending certain therapy sessions at the hospital. Other local initiatives include giving several hundred Christmas presents to those in hospital, elderly care and other residential care facilities.

Welfare Officer Lois Soiza encouraged members of the public to attend the meeting: “Come along if you are interested in supporting Red Cross and just bring along some identification. Membership costs only £15 for this year plus a donation if one wishes. There will be brief talks on the branches activities, followed by drinks and tapas with a raffle of super prizes generously donated by local businesses. Our appreciation goes out to Anglo Hispano, Gibralflora. Gibmaroc, Gib Oil, Holland and Barrett, Isolabella, Khubchand, La Pattisserie, Lewis Stagnetto, Marks and Spencer, Sakata International, SM Seruya, SunBorn Gibraltar and Tagore Shabana.

Treasurer Edgar Lavarello said: “At the meeting the previous years audited accounts 2024 are made available. These accounts show that over the last two years nearly £350K was raised through Gibraltar Red Cross for various international disasters.”

