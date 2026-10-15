With Gibraltar Rugby’s debut in the Rugby Europe Conference fast approaching, selectors have named their squad for Saturday.

The match, Gibraltar’s first official competitive home international, will see them take on Cyprus with a 4pm kick-off.

The day will also see Gibraltar Rugby host the second round of its Trusted Novus Bank Youth Rugby Festival earlier in the morning, followed by a Gibraltar U18s side taking on Embley School.

All roads will then lead to the big occasion at 4pm. Gibraltar Rugby hoping to better the recent attendance to the rugby international friendly against Sweden which saw some 750 spectators attending the match.

Speaking ahead of Gibraltar’s debut, captain Oscar Cruz said: “A monumental fixture for us. First ever and it’s at home in front of our friends, family and the local community – a truly historic fixture for Gibraltar rugby.

“Cyprus are a great outfit and it will be a tough match, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and having another opportunity to defend the Rock.”

Gibraltar will then have to wait until January 16 for their next match, which will see them in another home encounter, this time against Andorra.

Gibraltar will then travel to Israel for an away match on April 3, although no venue had been confirmed at the time of publishing.

