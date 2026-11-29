Barbarians, Gibraltar's representatives in the Iberian Rugby League, continued their winning streak with a third consecutive victory, beating Moguer 40-19.

Having beaten Cadiz-based Fenicios Rugby 41-24 in their previous match, the Barbarians travelled to Huelva this weekend to face Moguer in their third outing of the league campaign.

Already leading Group A, the Barbarians faced a Moguer side who had won the only match they had played prior to the weekend encounter.

The Barbarians had opened their campaign with an emphatic 74-6 victory over Bucaneros Rugby Gines, followed by their 41-24 win against Fenicios Rugby. The 40-19 victory over Moguer now makes it three wins from three, further strengthening their position at the top of the group.

Their next league fixture will be against Club de Rugby Bahia in December, a side sitting at the foot of the table as the weekend's fixtures got underway.

The Barbarians' home fixtures will come after the festive break, with two home encounters against Gines and Moguer scheduled for January and March respectively.

Squeezed in between those club commitments, Gibraltar's national rugby side will face Andorra on January 16 in the second of their official Rugby Europe Men's Conference fixtures. In April, Gibraltar are also scheduled to face Israel in an away encounter, although the venue has yet to be confirmed.