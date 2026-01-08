Gibraltar Rugby name squad ahead of first full international

Gibraltar Rugby have on Thursday announced their squad for what will be their first full international match since becoming the 49th member of Rugby Europe last month.

Gibraltar will face Finland this Saturday at the Europa Sports Complex, with a 13:30 kick-off, marking the Association’s first official international fixture as an Associate Member of Rugby Europe.

A squad of 23 players has been selected, made up of thirteen forwards and ten backs, who will wear the Gibraltar colours as recognised members of the international rugby community for the first time.

The announcement comes just days after a Gibraltar select side faced the Exiles last weekend. The Exiles squad was made up of home-grown players eligible for selection who are currently playing abroad, either through studies or other commitments.

That match, played under very challenging weather conditions, proved a stern test for both sides, with heavy downpours making ball handling particularly difficult. Gibraltar finished the encounter victorious, recording a 19–15 win.

Despite the conditions, the fixture proved valuable for selectors, offering an opportunity to assess players who have been absent from the local scene but remain eligible to represent Gibraltar.

The squad named to face Finland includes several promising young players. While Gibraltar have previously faced visiting national sides, this weekend’s fixture marks the first time Gibraltar players will compete in an official international recognised under Rugby Europe membership.

All eyes will be on Saturday’s match, which represents the first step in Gibraltar’s journey towards applying for full Rugby Europe membership in two years’ time.

