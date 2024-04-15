Gibraltar Rugby U13’s attend the Portugal Rugby Youth Festival

by Nicky Reyes

Gibraltar Rugby U13’s attended the Portugal Rugby Youth Festival held in Lisbon, on the 6th and 7th April 2024, where they secured a valiant 3rd place in their category and the overall tournament Fair Play award.

This Festival has established itself as the greatest and largest youth rugby tournament in Europe. This year there were a total of 118 teams and over 2,100 competitors across all groups. In the U13 category there were 27 teams from Portugal, Ireland, England, Scotland, Spain and even the Latvian National U13 team.

The festival enables Gibraltar Rugby to participate in a strongly contested tournament. It provides camaraderie and memorable experiences shared with other cultures. It also offers us a path to develop our young people and a platform to promote Gibraltar Rugby on an International stage.

Introduced to their potential opponents and the wider public the organisers put out the following:

“Hailing from the iconic territory of Gibraltar, this determined team bring their U13 squad to the Dove Men+Care Portugal Rugby Youth Festival. Despite their small size, they carry big ambitions and a love for the game. Get ready to witness their grit and passion on the field.”

True to form and in the words of Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa, the current President of Portugal “Gibraltar demolished the other team 80-0”

The President and Lisbon Mayor Carlos Medina later visited the Gibraltar team, where the President was presented with a hand stitched, framed Gibraltar Rugby crest which he stated would be placed in his office. He also took a few minutes to speak to some of the coaches and players commenting on their exciting style of rugby, wishing them luck for the remainder of the tournament.

Our journey to this year’s success in this tournament started when this same team took part in last year’s event, even though they were only an U12 side. Despite their young age and size they secured a well deserved 13th place in the U13 category. The team attracted plaudits from the organisers, opponents and spectators who commented on the potential of these young players.

This was seen as an opportunity and a platform to launch this year’s serious challenge for a top position. We took part with a winning mentality but also to play our part in the Festival and display our core values RESPECT, INCLUSION, DISCIPLINE and ENJOYMENT.

GIBRALTAR 80-0 ER GALIZA

16 tries in 20 minutes. Just like the President of Portugal declared, a demolition. The tornado had landed, months of preparation had come to fruition. Gibraltar was first out of the blocks. This game was a display all about attacking rugby. There were tries scored from all over the pitch, by all positions. The flair and quick passing was on show for all to see. Noted as one of the highest scoring games in the tournament, which drew attention from the organisers.

GIBRALTAR 55-0 RC MONTEMOR

RC Montemor were a formidable team. Recent winners of the Portugal U18’s Nationals and with an eventual 10th place finish in the competition it was never going to be easy. So to score 11 tries in 20 minutes was a huge achievement, the tornado was still in full force. Another display of beautiful attacking rugby. Quick passing, allowing players to find holes in the defence to break through. By now crowds were beginning to take notice, there were mutterings amongst the spectators about the potential of the team at the tournament. This completed the Group stage with a remarkable 27 tries for 0 tries against.

GIBRALTAR 10-0 SPORT CP – Quarter Final

The quarter finals were upon us. The third game of a very long day. This game was a masterclass in both attacking and defensive rugby. Sport CP were a very well organised and disciplined side, frustrating our style of rugby. Nevertheless Gibraltar persevered and deserved a crucial win to put them in the semi finals. First day finished with a clean sheet and 31 tries scored by Gibraltar.

GIBRALTAR 0-20 AGRONOMIA – Semi Final

The most important game of the tournament to date. Agronomia Rugby are a well established club playing in the top tier of Portuguese rugby and previous winners of the Festival. Their club hail a number of current Portuguese Rugby World Cup squad. It was clear from the kick off, this team were in a different league! They had no doubt studied our style of play and they came out of the blocks faster than us. We were always on the back foot. Our defence started solid we began to wane under relentless pressure from all positions on the pitch. With a partisan crowd hundreds strong all supporting their local club, some important decisions didn’t always go our way but that’s sports, no complaints we were beaten by the better side on the day.

Tears of frustration streamed from the players eyes.

GIBRALTAR 25-5 CF BELENENSES - 3rd/4th Place Play Off

Everyone who has ever been in this position knows that 3rd is everything, 4th is nothing! An even larger crowd gathered to watch this fixture against another local Lisbon side CF Belenenses. Their men’s team currently sit top of the Portuguese Premiere League and again host numerous Internationals. The previous games had taken their toll on our players, with injuries and a concussion, we were down to a single reserve, but what strength of character and maturity from this young team, they dusted themselves down from their semi-final disappointment, and attacked with everything they had from the get go. This game was a showcase for the ethos of Gibraltar Rugby. It had everything, attacking prowess, teamwork and defensive solidity. Some of the tackles had the crowd wincing. At the end the opponents coaches described the game as gladiatorial; it was an intense, ruthless and hard fought display. Gibraltar were the deserved winners. This game also produced the try scoring move and defensive tackle of the tournament for the Gibraltar side.

To cap off our journey, we were honoured with the Tournament’s Fair Play award, standing out among 118 competing teams of all ages. It was a delightful surprise that exceeded the coaches’ expectations. This recognition underscored a profound truth: success isn’t solely about winning but also about the manner in which we carry ourselves. It showcased the significance of adhering to Gibraltar Rugby’s core values, emphasising integrity, respect, and sportsmanship. This accolade served as a testament to our team’s commitment to fair play and camaraderie, resonating far beyond the confines of a rugby pitch.

This year’s experience will impact on these young players for the rest of their lives, developing admiration and respect for both their own team mates and the opposition. These experiences build friendships that last a lifetime. It allows these players to realise their potential and inspires the younger members of the club to perform to the best of their ability. Rugby a game where everyone is a winner.

As we all know, these events cannot take place without the dedication of our supporters and fundraising volunteers.

Our sponsors deserve a special mention, without their financial contributions this tour may not have taken place. I hope Gibraltar Rugby U13’s did you proud and that you welcome your brands being associated with this dynamic young team and the values they associate themselves with. Truly grateful to all of you and a thanks to those sponsors that made it to the rugby clubhouse at short notice. It is great for the players to meet and interact with the human aspect of sponsorship, it allows them to truly value the commitments that you make.

Rugby Europe are you watching! You had a representative at the tournament.

If you want to be part of a team, make friends and memories for life, give us a shout at playrugby@gibraltarrugby.gi There are still some sessions left before the end of the season so come give it a try.