Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar strengthens emergency preparedness with multi-agency training programme

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2025

Nearly 100 personnel from Gibraltar’s emergency services, military, and various government departments and agencies have completed a two-week programme of multi-agency training exercises aimed at enhancing emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

Organised by the Office of Civil Contingencies, the training culminated in a scenario-based tabletop exercise simulating a Marauding Terrorist Attack (MTA). The exercise tested Gibraltar’s ability to respond to armed threats, deliver emergency medical care, and evacuate casualties. As the scenario escalated to Threat Level CRITICAL, participants implemented enhanced counter-terrorism measures, including increased land and maritime patrols and the protection of key sites.

Personnel involved represented a wide range of organisations, including the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Gibraltar Health Authority, Gibraltar Ambulance Service, HM Customs, Borders and Coastguard Agency, Gibraltar Port Authority, Department of the Environment, Environmental Agency, St John Ambulance, Department of Personnel and Development, Department of Education, No. 6 Press Office, Gibraltar International Airport, National Air Traffic Services, Headquarters British Forces Gibraltar, Gibraltar Defence Police, Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The programme began with the Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (JESIP) Multi-Agency Interoperability Course, which is delivered three times a year. The course brought together strategic, tactical and operational commanders, along with control room staff, to improve coordinated response and communication during incidents.

The JESIP training was overseen by Carl Daniels, who previously served as the UK’s Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for JESIP. Following this course, Mr Daniels delivered specialist training in Medical Incident Command and Triage (MICAT), Decision Logging, and Defensible Decision-Making.

The MICAT course focused on command and control, triage methods and preparedness for mass-casualty events. The Decision Loggists course covered the principles and legal context of recording emergency decisions. The Defensible Decision-Making course enhanced participants’ ability to make proportionate and accountable decisions using the JESIP Joint Decision Model.

Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ivor Lopez, said: “These training events form part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that personnel across all the emergency services and other government departments and agencies are fully prepared to respond to any event or major incident.”

“Through continuous training and capability development, we strengthen Gibraltar’s overall resilience and readiness to protect our community. This is especially important in today’s world that continues to see an increasing and ever-changing threat landscape.”

Reflecting on the programme, Mr Daniels said: “Working alongside HM Government of Gibraltar’s Civil Contingencies team to deliver focused, high-quality training is always a privilege.”

“Over the past two weeks, emergency and essential service personnel have received instruction in defensible decision-making, decision logging, and medical incident command and triage.”

“Each course reflects current best practice and strengthens Gibraltar’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies.”

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, said: “Maintaining readiness for any potential scenario remains essential. Last week’s exercise and associated training highlighted the complex and demanding nature of responding to incidents of this kind.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez and Senior Civil Contingencies Officer, Ernest Danino for their continued dedication to planning and preparedness, which strengthens Gibraltar’s multi-agency response capability.”

“I also extend my sincere thanks to Carl Daniels for his ongoing commitment to assist in the embedding of JESIP principles at the heart of Gibraltar’s emergency preparedness.”

