Gibraltar takes part in Education World Forum

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and Director of Education Keri Scott represented Gibraltar at the Education World Forum held in London earlier this week.

The event brought together over 150 Ministers for Education from across the globe, along with education professionals and representatives from organisations and companies working in the field.

Participants received updates on current developments in education, with a particular focus on the role of artificial intelligence. The forum highlighted the potential of AI to improve education outcomes at all levels.

Dr Cortes said: “We were very pleased to see how our aims and our progress in developing education in Gibraltar aligns so closely with those countries leading in education outcomes.”

“It also highlighted the importance of embracing AI as an educational tool, something which I will most certainly champion to ensure that Gibraltar does not lag behind in this important area.”