Gibraltar teams finish 21st in FIP Senior World Cup

With the men's senior padel team having lost against Uruguay and the women against Austria, Gibraltar were to face one final challenge as the men faced Slovakia and the women faced Lithuania in a final placement decider.

Both teams were to add another page to their historic debut in the FIP Senior World Cup, Gibraltar's first official competitive internationals since joining the international organisation.

In the women's category, Gibraltar were to record a victory, beating Lithuania 3-1 on the day.

This was the first-ever victory for Gibraltar's women's senior team in the World Cup.

The men were also to record a victory, with details still to be officially published by FIP, leaving them finishing 21st out of 32 in the men's competition.

An impressive finale for Gibraltar's debut in the Senior World Cup.

Women's results — sourced from FIP

Lithuania 1-3 Gibraltar

+45 L. Bado / S. Ramirez bt G. Akcijonaite / S. Ablikova 6-4, 6-1

+40 C. Romero / K. Sene — Lithuania recorded a walkover in this match; no score is recorded by FIP.

+60 S. Saez / G. Sheriff bt S. Lenckuviene / J. Monkeviciene 6-3, 4-6, 10-5

+55 I. Ballester / J. Link bt S. Misiuliene / I. Starosaite 6-1, 6-2

The FIP feed shows the +45 match as 1-0 to Gibraltar, the +40 as 2-0 by walkover, the +60 as 2-1 and the +55 as the deciding fourth point, making the final tie 3-1 to Gibraltar.

Gibraltar's women therefore finished 21st.

Photo courtesy GPTA social media channels