Masters league underway as vets return to field
The Gibraltar Masters League kicked off last week with a string of matches played throughout the week at Pitch 2.
The league, first announced in July, is a new Men’s Over-35s 5-a-side competition created for players who want to get back on the pitch and enjoy competitive football in a structured, social and accessible format.
The new league is aimed at players aged 35–45, with players over the age of 45 also welcomed.
The league kicked off with some big results and some strange names, offering an opportunity for many past names of the game to make a return to football in a competitive environment.
The league, which is split into a group stage before entering its final phase to decide a winner, saw some big scores, with matches producing between seven and 16 goals and making for some thrilling action.
With the present senior men's domestic league seeing only a handful of local players now participating as teams compete for European football, reinforcing their squads with foreign players, the Masters League, although aimed at more veteran players, provides another platform for local football fans to enjoy some local football, with some known names among those playing.
The league continues this week with two matches this evening.
Recent results
Monday - Group A
Why Always Us 2
Wastewise 10
Tuesday - Group A
Pollo Loco 9
Wealdstone Raiders 4
Wednesday - Group B
Special Forces 4
Rock Rovers 4
Group C
Laguna 5
Gibraltar United 2
Thursday - Group C
Rock Raiders 7
Orlando's Pirates 9
Today's matches
Wastewise play Pollo Loco
Wealdstone Raiders play Why Always Us
Tuesday
Thin Blue Goal Line play Special Forces
Wednesday
Gibraltar United play Rock Raiders
Orlando's Pirates play Laguna