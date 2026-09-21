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Mon 21st Sep, 2026

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Sports

Some surprises as Futsal Premier League kicks off

By Stephen Ignacio
21st September 2026

A new-look Futsal Premier League was to kick off this weekend following the surprise victory of Inter Gibraltar in the Luisito Bonavia Trophy against Lynx.

With Atletico Gib and Glacis United now playing in the Premier League, Hercules also surviving relegation, and Zoca Bastion having departed the game, this was a new-look season.

Saturday was to see Europa take on Inter Gibraltar in the first clash of the day.

Although boosted by the weekend result, Inter Gibraltar were to fall at the hands of the Green and Black, with the latter winning 7-3 to claim their first three points of the season.

The second match of the day was to see Glacis United make their debut this season in the Premier League as they faced Argus High Flyers.

Although taking the initial lead, Glacis United saw Argus fight back to eventually win 5-3.

Sunday was to see three matches played.

Lynx were hit once again for a consecutive weekend with another defeat, the Yellows falling to Popay Lek 4-0. This was the first big clash of the season between teams expected to battle for the title, with Popay Lek having finished third in the table last season, while Lynx had managed to play in the UEFA Futsal Champions League, the ultimate prize for clubs playing domestic league football.

There were more surprises as Hercules, who had not won a single match in the league the previous season, turned the tables immediately, winning their first match of the season.

It was a close encounter between Hercules and Saxon, with a solitary goal making the difference as Hercules took all three points with a 5-4 victory.

It was a similar result in the match between Bavaria and Atletico Gib. Although Atletico Gib had started well, scoring first, it was Bavaria who made two comebacks during the match to eventually win 5-4.

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