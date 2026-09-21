Europa Point with ten-man win against Hound Dogs

After their 4-2 win against Lions Gibraltar, Europa Point have been riding high in confidence, with seven points already collected from their first five matches.

Facing lowly Hound Dogs, Europa Point were looking to make their mark early.

However, they had to wait until the 20th minute to make their dominance in possession pay off.

Hound Dogs had been exposed just moments earlier, with six defenders beaten by one player before clearing the danger. Hound Dogs responded with an attack which produced a shot at goal that went just wide of its target.

Just as Hound Dogs had started to gain ground, they were to find themselves behind. A clearance from Europa Point led to a Hound Dogs defender providing too short a pass back to their keeper. Amador intercepted the pass and rounded the keeper to score the first.

Europa Point were to add their second through a lobbed ball into the path of Hugo Bartkowiak, who comfortably tapped it in mid-air for the second.

Europa Point were to maintain their lead into half-time.

The second half was to see Hound Dogs upping their game and creating some chances. In the 67th minute, Europa Point went down to ten men after a red card was shown to Lopez Andrades.

Hound Dogs were unable to make the best of their advantage on the field, having to wait until injury time to find the back of the net. Oketayot scored four minutes into injury time, with Lindet providing the assist from the far right, at the top corner of the edge of the box.

The result, although a victory for Europa Point, was not the type of convincing victory they would have wanted.

Hound Dogs remain at the foot of the table alongside Lynx, with a solitary point to their name.