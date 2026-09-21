Emphatic victory for the blues

It was an emphatic start for St Joseph's against Lynx, with two goals in the first ten minutes sending tremors through Lynx's ranks.

Although the Yellow and Blacks did have their opportunities in the first half to close the gap, St Joseph's dominance on the field was evident, controlling the pace and intensity of play throughout. However, Javi Munoz's side were to add a third in injury time before the half-time break. The Lynx defence was made to look pedestrian as St Joseph's pushed the ball amongst themselves into the penalty box before striking for goal.

St Joseph's fourth goal was shrouded in controversy, with Rae having thought he had collected the ball on the line after his initial block had dipped in to fall goalwards.

The linesman signalled that the ball had crossed the line before Rae collected it at the second attempt in the 60th minute.

In the 63rd minute, Lynx were to dispute a penalty decision which the referee had judged to have seen a challenge take place just inside the penalty area.

The subsequent penalty saw St Joseph's Ferron add to the Blues' tally to make it five.

St Joseph's had to wait until the final minutes to add their sixth and final goal.

In the 87th minute, with St Joseph's now in total control of the game, Ferron scored his fourth goal of the day after a second attempt. Rae had stopped the first attempt at goal, but was unable to stop Ferron from latching onto the rebound.

St Joseph's, with just three matches played, sit second in the table with nine points and eleven goals in favour, having conceded just the solitary goal.

St Joseph's already have a two-point advantage over Lincoln Red Imps, who sit third with three matches played but have dropped two points after their draw against Mons Calpe.

Lynx, for their part, sit at the foot of the table having lost four of their first five matches, conceding thirteen goals whilst scoring just two goals in the first match of the season. Since then, they have failed to find the back of the net.